Rural development officials asked to speed up works in Krishnagiri

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy held a review of Rural Development Department at the Collectorate on Thursday.

The meeting entailed review of the progress of works taken by the Rural Development Department in the 10 blocks under the member of parliament local area development funds, MLA’s local area development funds, Namakku Naamae Thittam, Prime Minister’s housing scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, Green Housing Scheme, Adi Dravidar Housing Scheme, School Infrastructure Development Scheme, Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Scheme, Kalaignar’s Housing Scheme, MNREGS, and Mid-day Meals Scheme, among the various schemes.

Reviewing the progress of the works, the Collector said, rural development has been given high order of importance by the Chief Minister. It was imperative that the department functioned well with time-bound completion of works and implementation of schemes.

With the summer in progress, the officials shall address complaints of water shortage. Similarly, housing schemes shall be completed in a time-bound manner and properties handed over to the beneficiaries, the Collector said.