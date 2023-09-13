HamberMenu
Rural development department employees begin indefinite strike in Erode

September 13, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
An office of the Rural Development Department in Erode wears a deserted look on Wednesday.

An office of the Rural Development Department in Erode wears a deserted look on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Urging the State government to fulfil their 16-charter of demands, employees of the Tamil Nadu Rural Development Department began an indefinite strike in Erode district on Wednesday. 

Their demands include filling of vacancies, regularising the services of computer assistants in MGNREGS, bifurcating panchayats and panchayat unions, timely promotion for employees and equal power to panchayat secretaries. They said that the strike would continue until all their demands were met.  All the offices of the department at the Collectorate wore a deserted look on Wednesday, as the employees did not turn up for work. 

