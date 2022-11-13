Rural areas in Salem receive heavy rainfall

The roads at Gupta Nagar near New Bus Stand in Salem has turned slushy after recent rain. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Salem received 24.80 cm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, that ended at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Rain lashed various parts of the district on Saturday, with rural areas receiving a heavy downpour.

In the city, however, there was only light rain. Due to continuous rain for three days in the district, surplus water from Andipatti Lake entered nearby houses on Sunday. Rainwater inundated several acres of farmland in rural areas such as Thalaivasal, Veeraganur and Gangavalli.

The average rainfall in Salem district was 15.50 mm, and Thammampatti received the highest amount of 48.2 mm rainfall, followed by 44.4 mm in Gangavalli, 32 mm in Veeraganur, 30 mm in Attur, 24 mm in Kariyakovil, 23 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam, 13 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 7.3 mm in Sankagiri, 7.2 mm in Yercaud, 5.5 mm in Mettur, 5.4 mm in Edappadi, 5 mm in Salem, and 3 mm in Kadayampatti.

Namakkal district received 6.98 cm of rainfall (average rainfall was 5.80 mm), including 18.20 mm in Rasipuram, 12 mm in Mangalapuram, 10.60 mm in Komarapalayam, 8 mm in Puduchatram, 5 mm each at Paramathi Velur and Kolli Hills Semmedu, 4 mm in Namakkal, 3 mm in Senthamangalam, and 2 mm each at Tiruchengode and Collectorate.

Dharmapuri district received 10.62 cm of rainfall (average was 15.17 mm), including 22 mm in Marandahalli, 20.80 mm in Hogenakkal, 18 mm in Pennagaram, 16.40 mm in Palacode, 14 mm in Harur, 10 mm in Pappireddipatti, and 5 mm in Dharmapuri..