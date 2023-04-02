Runway re-carpeting work completed at Coimbatore International Airport

April 02, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The runway re-carpeting work that went on for one year at the Coimbatore International Airport has been completed.

Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan said the work was completed by March 31 as instructed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Now, there is no restriction for flights operating at night.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) started the re-carpeting work in April last year. The last time the runway of the airport was re-carpeted was more than 10 years ago. The re-carpeting improves various safety parameters of the runway, including the friction value, which help aircraft make safe landings and takeoffs. The touchdown points on runways suffer wear and tear due to continuous landings. Also, rubber from the tyres of aircraft gets accumulated on the landing spots, gradually smoothing the surface.

According to Mr. Valavan, the re-carpeting work involved laying of three new layers on the runway that has a length of 2,990 metres.

Due to the runway re-carpeting works, operations of flights remained suspended after 10 p.m. The works were carried out for specific length between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., which included the cooling period required for the completed work. This did not affect the landing and takeoffs of aircraft during the day.

As part of the re-carpeting, the height of the collars of the runway lights were also increased. These lights give a clear view of the runway to the pilots at night and during misty weather conditions.

Mr. Valavan added that a few more works such as taxiways and turn pads were going on. These works are expected to be completed in two to three months.