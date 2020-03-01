Run to create awareness on rare diseases

Organisation for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) will organise a run-cum-walk to create awareness on patients suffering from rare diseases here on March 8.
Titled ‘Racefor7’, the event will be held at P.S.G. Institute of Medical Sciences and Research grounds in the city.
Participants will have to walk or run seven km, signifying the over 7,000 types of rare diseases and the average of seven years it takes to diagnose a rare disease, a press release said.
ORDI is a not-for-profit organisation committed to addressing the challenges of rare disease patients and their families. The theme for this year’s Racefor7 event is ‘Reframe Rare for Rare Disease Day’, according to the release.
Those interested, visit registration.racefor7.com for registration.
