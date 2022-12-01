Run special trains for Christmas, New Year and Pongal: Pollachi MP

December 01, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Pollachi Member of Parliament K. Shanmuga Sundaram appealed to the Southern Railways to run special trains for Christmas, New Year and Pongal from Coimbatore and Palakkad to Chennai Egmore, Tambaram via Pollachi, Palani, Dindigul, Trichy and Villupuram. “People in Pollachi Parliamentary constituency consisting of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts are employed in various manufacturing and Information Technology industries in Chennai. Business travellers and government employees in large numbers travel to and from Chennai frequently. At present, we have a Chennai Central-Palakkad-Chennai Central SF Express (22651/22652) via Palani, Dindigul, Salem and Katpadi which is insufficient to cater to the demand of Chennai travellers from Pollachi,” he said in a letter to the Railways.

