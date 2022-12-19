Run Pollachi-Chennai overnight train from 8 p.m.: passengers association

December 19, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Workers need daily overnight trains between Pollachi and Chennai via. Palani, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Thanjavur and Villupuram, the Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association said in a letter to the Pollachi Sub-Collector.

“The Palakkad-Pollachi-Palakkad Express (22651/22652) departs at 4:55 p.m. daily from Pollachi Junction and reaches Chennai at 4:05 a.m. which is inconvenient for the government and private employees here as their work hours are over only at 6 p.m.,” the members stated in the letter.

The members requested the Railways to run the overnight trains from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Pollachi to Tambaram or Egmore stations in Chennai. The service would directly connect Pollachi and Palani with the South, Central, Delta and North regions of Tamil Nadu, they said.

