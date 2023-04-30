ADVERTISEMENT

Run held to create awareness against drug abuse

April 30, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Decathlon Sports India, Coimbatore, organised a run on Sunday as part of its ‘Say No To Drug’ campaign | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Decathlon Sports India, Coimbatore, organised a five-km run here on Sunday as part of its ‘Say No To Drugs’ campaign.

The run, organised in association with the city police, was part of its efforts to create a drug-free society, said a press release.

Over 5,000 people, including young professionals and students, participated in the run. They turned the flashlight in their mobile phones on to show support against drug abuse.

The campaign is to sensitise the public on the ill-effects of drug abuse and create awareness among them to seek help and support if someone is suffering, the release said.

The event started with a zumba session and the run was flagged off by Police Commissioner V. Balakrishna and Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Chandeesh.

Mr. Balakrishna said, “We are going into the length and breadth of drug abuse by tracking down peddlers in schools and colleges by organising awareness campaigns. With over two lakh students, Coimbatore is a huge market for such peddlers. Hence, there is a constant need to sensitise both students and parents on this issue. Awareness runs like this are helping us reach out to the public and talk about this.”

The Hindu was the media partner.

CONNECT WITH US