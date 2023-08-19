ADVERTISEMENT

Run for Wheels mini marathon to be held in Coimbatore

August 19, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Palaniappan V S 5956

Ganga Hospitals and Sittruli Foundation is organising a Run for Wheels mini marathon is  bridge the gap between abled body athletes and para athletes in the disability community. This year Sittruli Foundation and Ganga Hospitals along with Wavicle Data solutionsare organising the fourth edition of the marathon, which includes an inclusive run and the felicitation of para athletes.

The event is being organised at Ganga Spine Injury Rehabilitation Center, Kavundampalayam on Sunday from 5 a.m.

.

According to the organiser J. Gunasekaran, the chief guests for the memorable event are Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, and V. Balakrishnan, Commissioner of Police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The spot registration for participating in the marathon will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday (August 19) at the event venue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US