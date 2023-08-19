HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Run for Wheels mini marathon to be held in Coimbatore

August 19, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Palaniappan V S 5956

Ganga Hospitals and Sittruli Foundation is organising a Run for Wheels mini marathon is  bridge the gap between abled body athletes and para athletes in the disability community. This year Sittruli Foundation and Ganga Hospitals along with Wavicle Data solutionsare organising the fourth edition of the marathon, which includes an inclusive run and the felicitation of para athletes.

The event is being organised at Ganga Spine Injury Rehabilitation Center, Kavundampalayam on Sunday from 5 a.m.

.

According to the organiser J. Gunasekaran, the chief guests for the memorable event are Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, and V. Balakrishnan, Commissioner of Police.

The spot registration for participating in the marathon will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday (August 19) at the event venue.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.