Run for Wheels mini marathon to be held in Coimbatore

August 19, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Ganga Hospitals and Sittruli Foundation is organising a Run for Wheels mini marathon is bridge the gap between abled body athletes and para athletes in the disability community. This year Sittruli Foundation and Ganga Hospitals along with Wavicle Data solutionsare organising the fourth edition of the marathon, which includes an inclusive run and the felicitation of para athletes.

The event is being organised at Ganga Spine Injury Rehabilitation Center, Kavundampalayam on Sunday from 5 a.m.

.

According to the organiser J. Gunasekaran, the chief guests for the memorable event are Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, and V. Balakrishnan, Commissioner of Police.

The spot registration for participating in the marathon will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday (August 19) at the event venue.