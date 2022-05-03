‘Run for Mom’ marathon in city on May 15

May 03, 2022 18:11 IST

The Ladies Wing of the Coimbatore chapter of the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) will organise ‘Run for Mom’ marathon on May 15.

A release said the marathon was being organised to promote and celebrate motherhood. It said that the funds mobilised from the event would be used for treating needy women and child cancer patients at concessional cost.

The marathon has five categories such as 10 km, 5 km, 3 km, 3 km run with mom and 3 km run with family, all requiring registration fee. For registration and other details, visit the link rb.gy/6jw9qi.

