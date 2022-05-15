Run for Mom marathon held in Coimbatore

The Run for Mom marathon was flagged off on Kovai Medical Center and Hospital campus on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

May 15, 2022 18:36 IST

Run for Mom, a marathon organised by the Ladies Wing of the Coimbatore chapter of the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO), was held on Sunday.

S.R. Senthilkumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore city, flagged off the marathon in the presence of chief guest Colonel Dinesh Singh Tanwer, Commanding Officer of Kovai Terriers at Red Fields, Coimbatore; Arun Palaniswami, executive director of KMCH; Mathrua Palaniswami, director of Kovai Medical Center Research and Educational Trust; Venkatraman, the race director from YouTooCanRun; and Poonam Bafna, chairperson of JLW, Coimbatore.

A release said the marathon was organised to promote and celebrate motherhood and funds mobilised from the event would be used to treat underprivileged women and child cancer patients at a concessional cost. Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH), the title sponsor, had come forward to provide breast, cervical cancer, and paediatric cancer treatments at concessional rates, it said.

The marathon, with 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km categories, started and ended on KMCH campus, Avinashi Road. There was also a 1-km theme run participated by different NGOs. Cash prizes and certificates were given to the winners.