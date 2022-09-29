‘Run festival special train services till January 2023 end’

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 29, 2022 19:20 IST

The Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) has requested the Railways to run festival special train services from October to the end of January 2023.

During a meeting with Salem Railway Division officials recently, the committee members presented a list of 12 requests to the officials among which the committee wanted a Coimbatore circular train service to decongest the traffic in the city. The authorities promised to look into the issue, the DRUCC said in a statement.

The officials also said the Coimbatore station would be included in the redevelopment programme. The committee asked the officials to add Mettupalayam and Coimbatore North stations to the programme.

Salem Divisional Railway Manager A. Gautam Srinivas said he would consider the proposal to run a line between Coimbatore and Chennai, and Bengaluru under the Vande Bharat scheme, the statement said.

