Rumours make people flock to ration shops in Rathinapuri

The Coimbatore Corporation Higher Secondary School, Rathinapuri, where the district administration had shifted three fair price shops, was a scene of chaos on Tuesday as people, defying lockdown, rushed to collect tokens.

The administration officials said soon after the shops’ supervisors opened on Tuesday to prepare distribution of tokens, people rushed into the school on hearing rumours that the supervisors would be distributing tokens.

The tokens were for distributing the State government’s special assistance of ₹ 1,000 for rice cardholders and essential commodities for all cardholders. The administration would begin the distribution on April 2.

The plan on Tuesday was to distribute the tokens at card holders’ door steps to comply with the lockdown and personal distancing norms. But, in violation of the norms, around 500 cardholders rushed to the school allegedly after being informed by some AIADMK men.

As word spread, more people rushed in forcing the supervisors to alert the officials at the District Supply Office, Coimbatore City Police and also the Coimbatore Corporation.

The officials said while they sent back many cardholders saying that they would have their tokens door delivered, they allowed a few people to stay behind, not wanting to disappoint them. And even as the few waited, they ensured that they maintained the mandatory three feet personal distance.

Sources at the District Supply Office said that in the next two days, supervisors at the 1,419 fair price shops would distribute tokens to all the 10.29 ration cardholders, including the 9.76 lakh rice cardholders.

The supervisors would be distributing tokens in such a way that they did not cater to more than 100-150 cardholders a day, depending on the number of cardholders attached to a shop.

The tokens would have the cardholder’s name, street, the day on which they would have to be at the shop and also the time to ensure that the shops were not crowded.

Refuting the allegation that the ruling party men in his ward were behind people rushing to the school, former AIADMK councillor of the area, R. Prabhakaran, said none of his party men was involved and alleged that it was the DMK.

DMK’s former councillor Loganathan denied the allegations. He said it was the AIADMK men who wanted to derive political mileage.