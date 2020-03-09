Rumours linking broiler and COVID-19 being spread: Minister

Tiruppur

09 March 2020 00:14 IST

Rumours were being spread in the State linking broiler and COVID-19, Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan said here on Sunday.

After participating in a programme (kaalkol vizha) ahead of foundation laying for Tiruppur Medical College Hospital to be held soon, Mr. Radhakrishnan urged the public not to believe the rumours regarding broilers as the Department of Health and Family Welfare clarified that consumption of chicken did not cause COVID-19.

Amma Mobile Medical Ambulance services offered by the Animal Husbandry Department visited the houses of farmers to provide vaccination for cattle for foot-and-mouth disease, he told presspersons.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami would lay the foundation for the Tiruppur Medical College Hospital on March 15, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

MLAs from the district, Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Badri Narayanan and Tiruppur Government Hospital Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy were present, a press release said.