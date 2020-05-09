Rumour on issuance of token for train tickets creates furore

Thousands of migrant workers thronged the Tiruppur Railway Station on Saturday morning following a rumour that tickets were being issued for special trains to their hometowns.

Police said that the workers from across the district visited the railway station in large numbers from 4 a.m to 8 a.m. They came in batches after a rumour was allegedly circulated on WhatsApp among them that tokens are being issued for train tickets. Nearly 350 personnel from the Tiruppur City Police deployed outside the railway station and in various check posts in the Tiruppur city limits chased the workers away to prevent them from gathering at one place, which could have led to a protest in violation of the prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC, according to police.

MP condemns lack of train services

Following the incident, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan condemned the State and Central governments for not arranging train services to send migrant workers from Tiruppur district to their hometowns.

In a press meet, he also condemned the alleged police violence on the workers earlier in the day as well during the protests by the workers in the past week. The State and Central governments have “lost their moral responsibility of being in power,” Mr. Subbarayan alleged.

Sources in the District Administration said that the trains from Tiruppur would be operated after receiving consent from the respective State governments of the workers’ hometowns.

With Coimbatore seeing the operation of four special trains in two days, announcement on special trains from Tiruppur is expected soon, sources said.