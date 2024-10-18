GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passage migrant bird spotted in Kanniyakumari is new addition to T.N.’s bird checklist

The spotting of the rare bird and its photograph were uploaded on eBird platform, where an entry was made after verification. The bird has been spotted a few times in Kerala

Updated - October 18, 2024 07:52 am IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas
The female Rufous-tailed rock thrush that was spotted in Kanniyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary on October 16, 2024. 

The female Rufous-tailed rock thrush that was spotted in Kanniyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary on October 16, 2024.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Rufous-tailed rock thrush (Monticola saxatilis) that was spotted in Kanniyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) is the latest addition to the checklist of birds in Tamil Nadu.

As per birding platform eBird, a female Rufous-tailed rock thrush spotted and photographed by Vinod Sadhasivan, founder of Kanniyakumari Nature Foundation, is the first record of the bird in Tamil Nadu.

For the first time, breeding nests of crab-plovers spotted at Great Vedaranyam Swamp

“It was an accidental sighting when we were engaged in invasive plant removal works in Kaliyal forest range in Kanniyakumari. A lot of grasshoppers were moving around as invasive plants were being removed. A female Rufous-tailed rock-thrush was found feeding on the grasshoppers. It disappeared after eating a few of them,” Mr. Sadhasivan said.

The spotting of the rare bird and its photograph were uploaded on eBird platform, where an entry was made after verification. The bird has been spotted a few times in Kerala and largely on north-western parts of India during migration.

Coimbatore’s Kurichi tank turns home to long distance migrant bird Greater sand-plover

According to Mr. Sadhasivan, the Rufous-tailed rock thrush breeds in Southern Europe across Central Asia to Northern China. It migrates to Africa during the non-breeding season. In the breeding regions, it is known as Common rock thrush.

Coimbatore-based birder K. Selvaganesh said the individual spotted in Kanniyakumari could be a passage migrant to Africa. It is believed to have made a brief halt during a long flight or possibly due to rain.

Coimbatore’s Kurichi tank turns home to long distance migrant bird Greater sand-plover

Mr. Sadhasiva added that spotting of two other birds, namely Persian shearwater (Puffinus persicus) and Willow warbler (Phylloscopus trochilus), in Kanniyakumari recently, were also the first sightings of the birds in Tamil Nadu.

Published - October 18, 2024 07:50 am IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.