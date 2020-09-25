Rubble masonry wall, Tamil-Brahmi script unearthed at Kodumanal

Samples sent for carbon dating: Archaeology Officer

A rubble masonry wall measuring 25 metre, Tamil-Brahmi script with the name “Camban” inscribed on a russet coated ware, and a brick structure were found during the Kodumanal excavation at Chennimalai Union here on Friday.

A team led by J. Ranjith, Archaeology Officer and Project Director for Kodumanal Excavation, from the State Department of Archaeology, Chennai, found the wall that sloped down from north to south at the site that served as trade-cum-industrial centre from fifth century BCE (Before the Common Era) to first century BCE. The pathway was created on weathered rocks and could have been used by the early settlers, Mr. Ranjith told The Hindu and added that samples were taken and sent for carbon dating.

The team also unearthed a ware, positioned upside down, at a trench with the name “Camban” which is the name of the individual who could have owned the unit.

During earlier excavations, potsherds with the name “Camban” were also found, said T. Subramaniam, Assistant Director (Retired), State Department of Archaeology and an expert coordinating the excavation.

He said that crystal stones of various sizes, including disc-shape and barrel-shape, were found in the unit where polishing of crystal quartz was done, cut into small beads, polished, and double-sided holes were made. Likewise, a brick structure dating to the Sangam era was also unearthed at a trench and samples were lifted for carbon dating.

The licence to excavate will end on September 30 and the team had so far excavated 44 quadrants and eight Megalithic burials in the village. Since the excavation brought to light the early historic period and Megalithic period, villagers wanted the excavation to be extended for a few more months.

“Rain halted the works in the last three to four weeks and the team should be given more time to excavate,” said Kamalnathan of Chennimalai.