Rubber Board and TNAU to promote rubber cultivation in T.N.

The Rubber Board and the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will promote rubber cultivation in five places that are not known for rubber cultivation in Tamil Nadu.

Rubber Board Executive Director M. Vasanthagesan told The Hindu on Friday, on the sidelines of a panel discussion organised by the United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) here, that the Board has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University to promote rubber cultivation in five areas that are not traditional rubber plantation areas, such as Dindigul and Yercaud, in the State.

The Board will supply about 1,000 saplings free of cost to be planted on one acre (200 saplings per acre) in each of the five areas. The saplings will be raised with irrigation facilities during the initial years in these areas. Apart from Kerala, Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu is the traditional rubber plantation area.

The growth of the trees in the new areas will be monitored regularly by the University and once in a quarter or so by the Board.

The Rubber Board is taking several measures to promote cultivation of natural rubber in non-traditional areas and in the north eastern States. Normally, rubber tapping starts from the seventh or eighth year after planting, he added.

