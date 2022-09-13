RTOs urged to restore five-day licence exam system

Driving schools have demanded that the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) restore the number of days for practical exams for applicants to five days a week from two days.

The RTOs recently released an order stating that applicants for driver's licences through driving schools can take the practical exam on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. State Transport Commissioner L. Nirmal Raj said this was to encourage more candidates to directly approach RTOs for licences.

As per RTO data, 278 driving schools totally function in Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Tiruppur districts.

State President of the Tamil Nadu Light and Heavy Driving School Owners' Welfare Association C.V Sundareswaran said over 120 training schools functioning under the four offices — Central, South, North and West — in the city would be affected with the two-days-a-week system.

Mr. Sundareswaran said the schools charged ₹8,000 to ₹12,000 for driving training and licence, depending on the vehicle type.

He said earlier, roughly 10 per school would take the test in five days and now, that reduced to four, resulting in a loss of around ₹50,000 per school each week. Moreover, about 40 candidates took the test on weekdays in the city, of which 25 to 30 went through driving schools. This would drop drastically if candidates went directly, he claimed.

Mr. Raj said the five-day system could not be reinstated, but after studying the current set-up, an increase in the number of days might be considered.