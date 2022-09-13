RTOs urged to restore five-day licence exam system

Staff Reporter Coimbatore
September 13, 2022 19:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Driving schools have demanded that the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) restore the number of days for practical exams for applicants to five days a week from two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RTOs recently released an order stating that applicants for driver's licences through driving schools can take the practical exam on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. State Transport Commissioner L. Nirmal Raj said this was to encourage more candidates to directly approach RTOs for licences.

As per RTO data, 278 driving schools totally function in Coimbatore, the Nilgiris and Tiruppur districts.

State President of the Tamil Nadu Light and Heavy Driving School Owners' Welfare Association C.V Sundareswaran said over 120 training schools functioning under the four offices — Central, South, North and West — in the city would be affected with the two-days-a-week system.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sundareswaran said the schools charged ₹8,000 to ₹12,000 for driving training and licence, depending on the vehicle type.

He said earlier, roughly 10 per school would take the test in five days and now, that reduced to four, resulting in a loss of around ₹50,000 per school each week. Moreover, about 40 candidates took the test on weekdays in the city, of which 25 to 30 went through driving schools. This would drop drastically if candidates went directly, he claimed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Raj said the five-day system could not be reinstated, but after studying the current set-up, an increase in the number of days might be considered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
transport
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app