Coimbatore

RTOs to work on Saturdays for BS-IV registration

Regional Transport Offices here would function on Saturdays as well till March 31 to facilitate registration of vehicles with BS-IV engines, officials said.

Following the Supreme Court directive, new vehicles with BS-IV engines cannot be registered after March 31. A team of officials led by Regional Transport Officer for Salem West D.Damodaran conducted an awareness session for automobile dealers and vehicle financiers.

The officials said the vehicle dealers and financiers were sensitised to the regulations and were advised to get permanent registration numbers for newly BS-IV engine vehicles on or before March 31.

According to the officials, even new vehicles with temporary registration must get permanent registration numbers by March 31. The officials said that even if purchased before March 31, vehicles with BS-IV engines cannot be registered after March 31. For the purpose of registration alone, the authorities would function on March 7, 14, 21 and 28.

