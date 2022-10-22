RTO collects ₹3 lakh fine from private omni bus operators in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 22, 2022 18:29 IST

The Regional Transport Office collected nearly ₹3 lakh in fines and ₹35,000 in tax default during inspection of private omni buses from October 18 to 21.

The department conducted inspections across the city ahead of Deepavali.

Officials checked 855 omnibuses from October 18-21. They checked 75 buses on October 18, 186 on October 19, 294 on October 20 and 300 on October 21, according to a senior official.

The RTO booked 143 cases during the period for several violations such as overloading cargo, improper documentation etc., and collected ₹2,98,000. The maximum amount of fines collected was on Thursday — ₹1,70,000 — when 68 buses were booked of the 294 that were checked.

The RTO collected ₹48,000 from 41 buses on October 21, ₹50,000 on October 19 and ₹30,000 on October 18. The department, on October 20, also detained one omnibus that ran between Puducherry and Coimbatore for not paying taxes and fleecing passengers, the official told The Hindu.

It will continue to check the buses regularly till next week to identify and control the number of violations among private operators in the city, he said.

The Coimbatore City Police recently informed passengers that they can report fleecing by private bus operators on the department's social media handles, or file a complaint by calling 100, 0422-2300970, 2303390, 9498176064 or 9498176372 or WhatsApp to 8190000100. The details of the informant will be kept confidential, the police added.

