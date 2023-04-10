ADVERTISEMENT

RTI activists demand prompt response from Public Information Officers

April 10, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu RTI Awareness Trust staging a demonstration in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Members of Tamil Nadu RTI Awareness Trust staged a demonstration in Coimbatore on Monday demanding procedural response by the Public Information Officers (PIOs) of government departments by way of timely furnishing of documents sought by applicants from Appellate authorities.

Urging the State Government to fill the posts of Chief Information Commissioner and other top-level posts without delay, Managing Trustee P.V. Gopal said a provision must be made for applicants to file petitions and secure documents online from all departments. The RTI activists also mooted conduct of grievance redressal meeting for them along with PIOs once in three months.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US