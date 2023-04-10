HamberMenu
RTI activists demand prompt response from Public Information Officers

April 10, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu RTI Awareness Trust staging a demonstration in Coimbatore on Monday.

Members of Tamil Nadu RTI Awareness Trust staging a demonstration in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Members of Tamil Nadu RTI Awareness Trust staged a demonstration in Coimbatore on Monday demanding procedural response by the Public Information Officers (PIOs) of government departments by way of timely furnishing of documents sought by applicants from Appellate authorities.

Urging the State Government to fill the posts of Chief Information Commissioner and other top-level posts without delay, Managing Trustee P.V. Gopal said a provision must be made for applicants to file petitions and secure documents online from all departments. The RTI activists also mooted conduct of grievance redressal meeting for them along with PIOs once in three months.

