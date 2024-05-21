RTE online admissions for Lower Kindergarten conclude in Coimbatore district

Online applications for Lower Kindergarten (LKG) under the Right to Education (RTE) Act closed on May 20, resulting in 3,674 children being deemed eligible for admission on Tuesday.

According to the RTE Act, all private schools must allocate 25% of their seats in the first year of education for underprivileged children. In Coimbatore district, 324 schools offered 3,879 seats for RTE out of a total of 15,347 seats.

Despite a reduction of five schools participating this year, the number of seats offered and students selected has remained largely unchanged, said Chief Education Officer R. Balamurali.

Out of the 4,186 students who applied, 389 applications were put on hold due to documentation issues. “In some cases, caste certificates are missing, while in others, there is insufficient evidence of the parents’ income,” explained a senior official from the department.

The RTE Act mandates that parents applying for RTE seats for their children must earn less than ₹2 lakh annually. Additionally, some applications lacked required documents such as certificates for differently-abled children.

When asked about the department’s assistance to parents in obtaining the necessary documents and reapplying, the official mentioned that personnel at the CEO’s office are responsible for maintaining contact with parents and following up on the submission of documents. “They also address any queries parents may have and direct them to the appropriate department,” the official added.

