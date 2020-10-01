RTE lottery admissions held in 113 pvt. schools

Tiruppur

The lottery admissions for the Right to Education (RTE) Act quota was conducted in 113 private schools across Coimbatore district for the academic year 2020-21 on Thursday.

Officials from the Department of School Education said of the 2,732 applications received online, 416 unqualified applications were rejected. The lottery admissions were conducted for kindergarten classes in the nursery and primary and matriculation schools. As these 113 schools received applications more than the allocated 25% of the seats, lottery admissions were held. The list of selected students would be put up at the schools on Saturday, the officials said.

