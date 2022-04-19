RTE applications invited for admissions to private schools

Applications for admissions through the Right to Education Act, for 2022-23 will commence online from April 20.

The admissions of children, who have been denied opportunities for want of economic resources, in self-financed private schools other than minority educational institutions, is guaranteed under the Right to Education Act. Private educational institutions are required to admit students from economically weaker sections to fill upto 25% of their seats.

According to the Education Department, details of the private schools and availability of seats within the 25% quota is posted on rte.tnschools.gov.in.

The applications may be submitted online through rte.tnschools.gov.in or handed over at the Chief Education Officer’s office, Krishnagiri; or district education offices in Krishnagiri, Mathur, Denkanikottai, Hosur or at any of the Block Education offices in Krishnagiri, Mathur, Uthangarai, Vepanapalli, Kaveripattinam,Thally, Kelamangalam, HOsur, Shoolagiri, Bargur; or the SSA office, Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Krishnagiri.

The last date for receipt of applications under RTE is May 18.