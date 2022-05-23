RTE admissions deadline extended till May 25 in Erode

Parents are requested to visit the respective centres with necessary documents within the due date

Over 10,000 students appeared for the entrance test for admission to classes 6 to 9 at the Alva’s Kannada Medium School, Moodbidri, where selected students are provided free education, boarding and uniform, in Moodbidri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Parents are requested to visit the respective centres with necessary documents within the due date

The district administration has extended the last day of filing applications for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act till May 25.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni said in a release that under the provisions of RTE Act, 2009, 25% of seats in 106 matriculation and 85 primary schools have been reserved for students from economically weaker sections of the society. Parents were asked to submit online applications from April 20 to May 15 and a total of 2,476 applications were received during the period. Filing of applications for admissions was further extended till May 25 and parents can verify the list of schools in the district and apply through the website rte.tnschools.gov.in

Arrangements have been made to submit online applications at Chief Educational Office, District Educational Offices at Erode, Perundurai, Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani and Sathyamangalam and also at the 14 Block Education Offices (BEOs) in the district.

Parents are requested to visit the respective centres with necessary documents within the due date. For admissions to L.K.G. and Class I, passport size photos of the child should be uploaded along with the application, the release added.