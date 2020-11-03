RT-PCR testing at Namakkal GH touches one lakh mark

Namakkal

03 November 2020 23:17 IST

The RT-PCR testing at the laboratory in Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital has touched one lakh mark and authorities here said that there was a decline in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district.

Dean Shantha Arulmozhi said that the laboratory was granted permission for COVID-19 testing in May.

The numbers tested initially were within 1,000 a day and currently 1,600 to 1,700 samples were being tested on an average now. The lab has a 15-member team headed by two microbiologists conducting tests round the clock and it declared the results in 24 hours.

Dr. Shantha added that based on the tests, the positivity rate was within 5% and only 24 deaths were reported at the Hospital till date.

She added that was a decline in the number of positive cases in the district and people should co-operate with the officials to sustain it.

Dr.Shantha said that there were 194 beds at the hospital for COVID-19 treatment.