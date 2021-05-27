RT-PCR test reports can be accessed online: Dharmapuri administration

DHARMAPURI

27 May 2021 19:03 IST

Results of RT-PCR tests are sent out through SMS to people following which, the test report maybe downloaded the administration’s website.

According to an administration release, upon receipt of SMS alert, concerned individual may go to https://dharmapuri.nic.in and log in through SRF ID and mobile number to access and download the test report. Public are urged to avoid travel to the testing centres to collect the reports, which have now been made available online.

