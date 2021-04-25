RT-PCR test mandatory for counting staff, agents

KRISHNAGIRI

25 April 2021 00:00 IST

RT-PCR testing would be mandatory for all polling staff, candidates and their agents, said Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

On the preparedness for the counting on May 2, the Collector told mediapersons the counting centre at the Government Polytechnic College, Kattiganapalli, was being prepared for the counting of votes polled for the six Assembly constituencies. Six halls were being arranged for the counting of postal ballots. Each hall would not have more than four tables.

Each candidate would allocate an agent per table. In view of COVID-19 protocols, two halls were being set up for counting of EVMs for each of the three constituencies; and three halls for three Assembly constituencies.

On the precautionary measures, the Collector said, 80% of the polling personnel had been vaccinated. Though vaccination was not mandatory, RT-PCR tests was mandatory for entry into the counting halls.