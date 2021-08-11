RT-PCR report, e-pass made mandatory for those visiting Nilgiris from Kerala, Karnataka

UDHAGAMANDALAM

11 August 2021 00:11 IST

Those trying to enter the district without mask to be turned away at the border

The Nilgiris district administration has reiterated that travellers to the district from Kerala and Karnataka will have to carry a valid e-pass and a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to the date of arrival to the district.

In a press release, the district administration stated that the restrictions were being enforced due to the spread of the Delta Plus variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. People trying to enter the Nilgiris without a negative RT-PCR certificate or vaccination certificate will be turned away at the border, the district administration said.

People trying to enter the Nilgiris without a mask will also be turned away at the border and face the prospect of paying fine, the district administration said.

“All tourist places in the Nilgiris remain closed, so people are requested to not undertake unnecessary travel to the Nilgiris,” the district administration stated in a press release on Tuesday.

The district administration urged all travellers to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols and to wear masks at all times and to follow personal distancing norms while travelling.