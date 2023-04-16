RSS route march taken out in Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts

April 16, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Salem

Following the Supreme Court order, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) conducted marches in Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts amid tightened police presence on Sunday evening.

In Erode district, the march started from Vaikkal Medu Sri Vidhya School at Gobichettipalyam and passed via Park Street, Government Hospital Road, Kacheri Street, Erode-Gobichettipalayam Road, and ended at Muthu Mahal.

More than 700 cadre participated. Over 500 police personnel, led by Superintendent of Police Sasimohan, were deployed along the procession route.

In Salem, the route march started from Pandurangan Temple in Karungalpatti and passed via Tiruchi Main Road, Prabath bus stop, and Pillukadi bus stop before reaching Dadagapatti Gate Maidan. More than 500 members participated.

At Dadagapatti, a public meeting was organised in which RSS State president (North Tamil Nadu) Kumaraswamy addressed the members.

In Namakkal, the route march started from Park Road and passed via Tiruchi Road, Mohanur Road, Sandaipettai, and Uzhavar Sandhai before returning to the Park Road. A public meeting was held. More than 200 members participated.

The route march started from Kumarasamipettai in Dharmapuri and covered Four Roads, Rajagopalan Park, Vijaya Vidyashram School, and Periyar Statue, and returned to Kumarasamipettai, where a public meeting was held. More than 175 members participated.

In Krishnagiri, the route march started from Bagalur Hudco, and passed via Bagalur Road, Krishnagiri-Bengaluru National Highway, M.G.R. Road, Lake Street, and ended at Kottai Mariamman Temple. More than 450 members participated.