RSS making efforts to start branches in all wards, takes out route march in Coimbatore

April 16, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday said that it was taking efforts to start branches in all mandal/wards as the organisation is nearing the centenary year of its establishment. The organisation took out a route march from Ponnaiyarajapuram to Raja Street in the city on Sunday, to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji, B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary and 200th birth anniversary of Vallalar. Across the State, route marches were held in 45 places. R.V Thangavel, State secretary of Vettuva Gounder Welfare Association, flagged off the route march at 3 p.m. at Ponnaiyarajapuram in the presence of BJP leader H. Raja. Over 700 cadre in uniform marched to the tunes of the band. They marched through Thiyagi Kumaran Street, Edayar Street and Thomas Street before it ended at Raja Street around 5.30 p.m. A public meeting was held after the march. Coimbatore City Police deployed 500 personnel for security purposes and law and order management for the march.