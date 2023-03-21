ADVERTISEMENT

RSS leader claims over 4,500 youths from T.N. joined the organisation last year

March 21, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) State president K. Kumarasamy said that in the year 2022, a total of 4,848 youths from Tamill Nadu joined the organisation.

Mr. Kumarasamy told reporters that the general body meeting of the RSS was held in Haryana in February and representatives from all over India participated. From 2017 to 2022, over 7.25 lakh people joined RSS across India, he said.

Stating that anti-Hindu powers were behind the ban on the RSS march in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Kumarasamy said the case was pending before the Supreme Court, and they expected a positive verdict.

Replying to Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan’s comments against the RSS, Mr. Kumarasamy said his organisation was not against any caste or religion. Many Dalit youths were joining the RSS, and in Kerala, Christian youths too were joining it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will meet Mr. Thirumavalavan soon and explain our principles,” Mr. Kumarasamy added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US