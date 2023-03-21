RSS leader claims over 4,500 youths from T.N. joined the organisation last year

March 21, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Salem

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) State president K. Kumarasamy said that in the year 2022, a total of 4,848 youths from Tamill Nadu joined the organisation.

Mr. Kumarasamy told reporters that the general body meeting of the RSS was held in Haryana in February and representatives from all over India participated. From 2017 to 2022, over 7.25 lakh people joined RSS across India, he said.

Stating that anti-Hindu powers were behind the ban on the RSS march in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Kumarasamy said the case was pending before the Supreme Court, and they expected a positive verdict.

Replying to Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan’s comments against the RSS, Mr. Kumarasamy said his organisation was not against any caste or religion. Many Dalit youths were joining the RSS, and in Kerala, Christian youths too were joining it.

“We will meet Mr. Thirumavalavan soon and explain our principles,” Mr. Kumarasamy added.