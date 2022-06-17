RSS camp: notice issued to private school in Palacodde

An RSS camp held in Radha Matriculation School in Palacodde has triggered a row in Dharmapuri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A private school in Palacodde is caught in a row over lending its premises for an RSS Shakha or a “cultural training” camp of the RSS. In its wake, the School Education Department has issued a notice to the school seeking an explanation.

The 10-day RSS camp at Radha Matriculation School in Palacodde came to light with the circulation of an invite for the valedictory of the camp. Photos of students lined up in RSS uniform of white shirts and khakhi pants and others wielding lathis for silambam were circulated.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) raised questions over an RSS Shakha organised in an educational institution. CPI(M) district secretary A. Kumar slammed the school for allowing its campus for an RSS training camp.

“A school attended by children with impressionable minds cannot be used for religious and caste event. RSS is free to organise their event in any other private building such as wedding hall,” said Mr. Kumar adding that the CEO was alerted.

The invite announced the conclusion of the RSS camp on June 18, and the final day event was proposed to be attended by D.N.C. Manivannan, correspondent, Sri Vijay Vidyalaya Group of Educational Institutions, K.G. Balakrishnan, surgeon, KGM Hospital, Palacodde, and Ramananda of Akhila Bharatiya Sanyasis Sangam among others.

When contacted, Gopinath, principal, Radha Matriculation School, said an unused ground within the campus was given for the physical training camp. Students of classes 10 and 11 reportedly from Salem, Krishnagiri and Thirupathur were given training. “However, none from our school participated. It was a management decision, not mine,” he said.

What ‘culture’ does an organisation that was banned twice impart?, asked Aadhavan Deetchanya, writer and general secretary, Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association.

RSS was routinely using the Corporation owned public parks and educational institutions for such camps, he alleged.

K. Gunasekaran, Chief Education Officer, Dharmapuri, said a notice had been issued to the school for an explanation since matriculation schools’ rules forbid use of schools for ‘purposes other than education’.

“We were not aware of this event. A report has been sent to the Directorate of Matriculation Schools and we are awaiting an explanation from the school,” he said.