RSP stages protest against LPG price hike in Salem

March 06, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - Salem

The Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) on Monday protested against the Tamil Nadu Governor and against the hike in LPG cylinder prices.

During the weekly grievance day, the cadre gathered in front of the Collectorate with LPG cylinder. They raised slogans against R.N. Ravi for his recent comment that Karl Marx’s theory caused damage to our national growth. They urged the Union Government to remove Mr. Ravi from the Governor’s post and to withdraw the LPG cylinder price hike, which has brought misery to the people.

Likewise, the members of Aathi Thamizhar Peravai and the Republican Party of India staged separate demonstrations against Naam Tamil Katchi chief coordinator Seeman for his alleged objectionable and derogatory comments about the Arunthathiyar community during his byelection campaign in the Erode (East) constituency. They sought the arrest of Mr. Seeman.

Dinesh (30) of Tharamangalam, who came to the Collectorate with his body covered with leaves, submitted a petition urging the District Collector to participate in a function organised by him regarding environmental awareness.

During the grievance day, District Collector S. Karmegam received 281 petitions from the public. The Collector distributed welfare assistance worth ₹57,900 to 21 differently abled beneficiaries.

At the Namakkal Collectorate, District Collector Shreya P. Singh received 229 petitions from the public.