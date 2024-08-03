R.S. Puram new flower market begins operations; Coimbatore Corporation hikes rent by 25%

The R.S. Puram new flower market (Ward 72) began full-fledged operations from July, with the Coimbatore Corporation recently increasing rental rates for the shops by 25%.

The market (Panneer Slevan market) opened a few weeks ago following the completion of renovation works, making 122 platform shops and 28 permanent shops available for occupancy. Consequently, the old market on the eastern side of Rangai Gounder Street has been closed, and the Corporation has yet to decide on the future use of the premises.

“The old market is not up to the standard of the new one, and it is unlikely to be leased to flower vendors in the future,” a senior engineering official of the civic body told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the 25% hike in rent for both platform and permanent shops has led to an average increase of approximately ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 per shop compared to the base rents at the old market.

Recently, several shops have been affected by issues related to unpaid rent and subsequent auctions. According to the Corporation Commissioner’s orders, five shops were scheduled for auction on July 14, 2023.

A High Court ruling in favor of the Corporation directed that these shops be handed over to the highest bidders, who were required to pay advance rent. However, a subsequent order on July 18, 2024, reversed this decision, cancelling the auction and scheduling the same five shops for re-auction.

In total, 22 permanent shops are set for re-auction this year, as approved by the Coimbatore Corporation council last month. This includes nine shops that have yet to be auctioned, eight shops with a history of unpaid rent, and five shops being re-auctioned following previous proceedings.

Despite the rent increase, several vendors have expressed satisfaction with the new market. “Although the hike could have been avoided, moving to a new location was essential because the old market lacked adequate parking and sanitation facilities,” said S. Durai, a platform shop rentee.