RPO celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav week

Passport applicants taking part in a quiz organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav week celebrations at the Passport Seva Kendra in the city.,

The Regional Passport Office, Coimbatore, is observing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav week from February 21 to 27 as part of the week-long celebrations announced by the Ministry of External Affairs.

A quiz on the topic ‘India’s struggle for independence’ was conducted for passport applicants at the Passport Seva Kendra, Coimbatore, on Monday.

A release said that the applicants enthusiastically participated in the quiz which was inaugurated by Regional Passport Officer K. Palravindran.

Chitra Suresh, Director (Retired), Ministry of External Affairs, gave away distributed certificates to the participants.

Passport awareness day was celebrated at the Passport Seva Kendra, Coimbatore, on Tuesday.

Visuals and photos on developments in the issuance of passports were displayed for applicants as part of the event.