RPI (A) functionary arrested in Salem

A functionary of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) [RPI (A)] was arrested on Tuesday.

Brammamoorthy (33), the state deputy president of RPI (A) and a resident of Sivathapuram, who was booked by Shevapet police in connection with a clash between two groups, was apprehended after evading arrest since August 11. He was then brought to the Shevapet Police Station. Following his arrest, supporters and relatives gathered outside the station, demanding his release. However, the police addressed the crowd, dispersing them peacefully.

Brammamoorthy was later remanded in prison. The police revealed that he has over 50 cases registered against him in various police stations across Salem and Namakkal districts, including charges of murder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.