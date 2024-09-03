ADVERTISEMENT

RPI (A) functionary arrested in Salem

Updated - September 03, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 08:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A functionary of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) [RPI (A)] was arrested on Tuesday.

Brammamoorthy (33), the state deputy president of RPI (A) and a resident of Sivathapuram, who was booked by Shevapet police in connection with a clash between two groups, was apprehended after evading arrest since August 11. He was then brought to the Shevapet Police Station. Following his arrest, supporters and relatives gathered outside the station, demanding his release. However, the police addressed the crowd, dispersing them peacefully.

Brammamoorthy was later remanded in prison. The police revealed that he has over 50 cases registered against him in various police stations across Salem and Namakkal districts, including charges of murder.

