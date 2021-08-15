RPF to conduct probe in West Bengal

Erode

Following a 17-year-old boy from West Bengal, who was arrested at the Erode Railway Junction recently claiming to be a locomotive pilot for passenger trains, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) team is leaving for West Bengal soon to probe further.

On August 12, Shalimar Trivandrum Central arrived at the Erode Junction and RPF personnel were inspecting the coaches meant for differently-abled persons. A 17-year-old boy and A. Rabil Sheh (21), both from Harirampur village in Murshidabad district in West Bengal, were found in loco pilot’s uniform, and were on their way to Kerala. Personnel searched their bags and found red and green flags used to signal trains, torch light and badges printed with their names as loco pilots. Both were taken to the RPF station.

The boy told the personnel that he was acting as an alternative loco pilot for a senior loco pilot in West Bengal and was operating passenger trains for two years. He told the personnel that based on the km covered, he was paid a monthly salary of ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 25,000 by the senior pilot. He said that he promised Rabil Sheh, who was working in the construction sector, to provide a job as a loco pilot and prepared a badge for him. However, he is yet to operate trains, he told the personnel. Hence, Rabil Sheh decided to resume his job in Ernakulam in Kerala and was on his way when the boy also joined him for a trip.

A case under Sections 137 (fraudulently travelling without ticket), 145 (nuisance), 153 (unlawful act to endanger safety of passengers) and 155 (unauthorizedly occupying a seat meant for another passenger) of the Railways Act was registered against the two and both were produced in the courts. While Rahil Sheh was lodged at a sub-jail in Perundurai, the boy was lodged at a government observation home in Coimbatore.

RPF sources said that senior railway officials were informed and a team would be leaving for West Bengal in two days to conduct an inquiry with the senior loco pilot and officials concerned to ascertain the facts. “Only after an inquiry, the boy’s statements could be confirmed”, the source said. Their village is located 10 km away from the international border with Bangladesh, they added.