RPF steps up vigil at Coimbatore railway station

February 13, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST

The Railway Protection Force personnel have stepped up vigil at the Coimbatore railway station from Monday on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the serial bomb blasts that shook the city in 1998. According to sources, the vigil will go on till the end of the week.

Additional staff have been deployed in the front and back entrance of the station, the sources said.

Post this week, random luggage checks would be undertaken by the personnel and if any illegitimate item was found the owner of the bags would be apprehended and action would be taken, the RPF sources said.