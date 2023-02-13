HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RPF steps up vigil at Coimbatore railway station

February 13, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Railway Protection Force personnel checking passengers luggae at the Coimbatore railway station on Monday.

The Railway Protection Force personnel checking passengers luggae at the Coimbatore railway station on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Railway Protection Force personnel have stepped up vigil at the Coimbatore railway station from Monday on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the serial bomb blasts that shook the city in 1998. According to sources, the vigil will go on till the end of the week.

Additional staff have been deployed in the front and back entrance of the station, the sources said.

Post this week, random luggage checks would be undertaken by the personnel and if any illegitimate item was found the owner of the bags would be apprehended and action would be taken, the RPF sources said.

Related Topics

railway / Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.