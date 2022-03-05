RPF seizes contraband goods from train
The Railway Protection Force personnel seized contraband goods from a train here early Saturday morning.
According to the RPF, three personnel, K.M. Nishanth, sub-inspector, Subhash Chandrakumar, ASI, and M. Praveen, head constable conducted checks on train no. 16236 (Mysuru to Thootukudi Express train) when it arrived at the Erode junction during the early hours of Saturday. The personnel checked the train coaches and looked out for suspicious elements.
The RPF personnel found three unattended polythene bags underneath a berth and checked with passengers in the coach.
Since no one claimed the baggage, the RPF personnel checked its contents and found banned tobacco products. About 35 kg of tobacco products packed in 80 bundles were seized by RPF. The seized goods were worth over ₹1 lakh. The police are inquiring..
