RPF seizes 7 kg ganja from Kerala-bound train

The Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Thursday seized 7 kg of ganja from a Kerala-bound train.

The contraband was seized from Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express (Train No: 13351) during a special drive conducted by the CPDS between Tiruppur -Coimbatore railway station around 8.15 a.m.

CPDS team of RPF’s Salem division headed by sub-inspector R. Gokul Yadav, head constables Muruganantham, K.P. Anil and constable P. Pramod noticed a white bag left unattended under a seat.

The team checked the bag and found 7 kg of ganja, valued around ₹1.4 lakh.

No passenger claimed ownership of the bag and the RPF team brought the contraband to its office at the Coimbatore railway station.

The contraband was later handed over to the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID which registered a case under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

On December 16, 2021, the RPF had seized 12 kg of ganja and eight kg of banned tobacco products from the same train. Both contraband items were found in bags left under seats of the train and no passenger claimed their ownership.