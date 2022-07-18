RPF, passengers rescue man who attempted to end life in Coimbatore railway station

A man who attempted to end life at the Coimbatore railway station was rescued by the Railway Protection Force and fellow passengers. The man lost his leg in the attempt.

Mahesh (52), from Vadavalli, got trapped under the rails of a Thiruvananthapuram-bound train on Sunday. He was saved by fellow passengers and the RPF. Mahesh, who was rescued with a severed left leg, was admitted to the Coimbatore Government Hospital, according to reports. The RPF registered a case and are investigating the incident.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.