RPF nabs man with 38 kg silver ornaments in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
August 27, 2022 18:42 IST

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) nabbed a person at the Salem Railway Junction with 38 kg of silver ornaments and handed him over to the Commercial Taxes Department on Friday.

On Friday night, around 10 p.m., while the RPF personnel were engaged in rounds in the station, they found a person roaming in a suspicious manner with a bag.

The staff inquired and identified him as R. Venkatachalapathy (40) of Shevapet in Salem city, and while checking his bag, they found silver ornaments worth ₹24.70 lakhs. Though the RPF sought documents for the ornaments, the person was unable to provide proof.

The RPF alerted Salem Commercial Taxes Department officials, who they came to the spot and seized the ornaments. The RPF handed over the person to the Commercial Tax officials for further legal procedure.

