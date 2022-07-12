RPF marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Podanur
Marking the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at several stations such as Coimbatore Junction and Podanur Junction jointly organised a 'Unity Run'. A total of 47 staff took part in the run from the RPF barrack, covering the outer road of Podanur Junction for three km from 6.30 a.m. to 7 a.m. They also planted 50 saplings at the RPF barracks premises.
