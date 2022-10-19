Coimbatore

RPF gears up to streamline crowd at Coimbatore railway station for Deepavali

To handle the crowd during Deepavali at the Coimbatore Railway station, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) plans to deploy 10,000 personnel additionally from across the State.

According to Coimbatore RPF sources, "We already have sufficient RPF personnel to man Coimbatore railway station. Since the crowd will be more during the weekends and festive season, we increase security. Special coverage will begin on Friday and go on till Monday. This year, we may bring in more police personnel from across the State."


