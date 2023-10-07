RPF arrests youth in Coimbatore

October 07, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday arrested a youth at the Railway Parcel Office in Coimbatore Junction for carrying inflammable materials, invoking section 164 of Railway Act 1989.

K. Sidheswaran, 25, of Erode district, who is residing at Narasimanaikanpalayam in Coimbatore had, on October 4, booked his motorcycle from Kalburgi to Coimbatore by train. On arrival on October 6, it was noticed by the parcel section staff that there was petrol in the tank of the two-wheeler.

At the time of booking, Sidheswaran had declared that the tank was empty. A case was registered against Sidheswaran under Section 164 of Railway Act. The two-wheeler was seized and produced before the Judicial Magistrate 1, and the accused was remanded in judicial custody.

In a press release, the RPF said carrying dangerous goods viz inflammable articles may attract prosecution / punishment not exceeding three years imprisonment or fine or both. In view of the recent fire incidents, such drives had been intensified as per the direction of Shri Saurav Kumar, Divisional Security Commissioner/RPF. Similar drives would continue, the release said.

Boy drowns in water tank in school

A six-year-old boy reportedly drowned in a water tank on the premises of a Corporation Middle School in Coimbatore city.

The deceased, identified as Guganraj of Annai Sathya Nagar, had gone out to play after school hours and did not return home. The family members, who had been searching for him, were said to have received information from a group of migrant workers undertaking construction work in the school that the boy had drowned in the tank and that he was declared brought dead at a hospital.

The boy’s family members and relatives staged a protest demanding action against those responsible for leaving the tank open. A post-mortem was conducted at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and the body was handed over to the family on Saturday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy called on the parents and handed over a cheque for ₹50,000 sanctioned from the Collector’s discretionary fund, official sources said. The Thondamuthur police have registered a case.